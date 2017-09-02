Gadgets: 5 of the best coffee machines

We look at 5 of the best coffee making machines....

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage, www.johnlewis.com, £366.99

The Creatista boasts a choice of 7 coffee selections and a professional steam wand that offers 11 milk temperature settings and 8 texture levels to choose from. Once you’ve perfected the foam, you can add a personal touch to your morning coffee by using the milk pourer to top your drink with unique latte art.n intuitive digital display guides you through several coffee recipes, and with a speedy 3 second heat-up time and an assisted cleaning system, this low-maintenance machine is sure to be a welcome addition to any household.

Nespresso by Krups XN100140, Inissia Coffee Machine, AOhttp://ao.com/, £49

It works with Nespresso® capsules, so there’s a huge range of aromatic blends to try. This model has a programmable coffee size feature – perfect for 40ml espressos to 110ml lungo coffees. Thanks to the automatic power off function, the machine switches off after 9 minutes of inactivity – helping you to save energy. When you’re ready for your next cup, the fast heat-up function takes just 25 seconds to reach temperature. Once you register your new coffee machine online with Nespresso®, you’ll activate your warranty and gain access to the Nespresso® Club for exclusive, member-only perks.

Morphy Richards Accents 162008 Pour Over Filter Coffee Maker - Black, www.tesco.com, £44.99

Get the most out of your coffee machine with the Morphy Richards® 162010 Accents pour-over filter-coffee maker, extracting the maximum flavour and coffee from your coffee grounds with pour-over shower-head technology and a wide, reusable filter. This Morphy Richards® coffee machine comes in a stylish black design.

DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Melody 3 Hot Drinks Machine - Ivory, www.currys.co.uk, £42.99

Quick and easy to use, the Krups Dolce Gusto Melody 3 Hot Drinks Machine is a convenient way for you to make barista quality coffee at home in seconds. The Dolce Gusto Melody 3 boasts intuitive operation - simply fill the 1.3 litre removable reservoir, insert a Nescafé Dolce Gusto pod and press the button to enjoy coffee shop quality when you need it most. Creating virtually no mess and ready in seconds, the Melody 3, with a maximum 15 bar pressure, is perfect for coffee lovers who want quick and easy caffeine without the wait.

Suitable for use with all Dolce Gusto coffee pods, you can select from over 30 flavours widely available online and in most supermarkets. The Melody 3 serves both hot and cold beverages and is supplied with a variety pack of six pods to let you trial a selection of different drinks. With its curvaceous shape and sleek ivory retro styling, the Dolce Gusto Melody 3 is a chic addition to any kitchen. Affordable and convenient, the Krups Dolce Gusto Melody 3 Hot Drinks Machine prepares a wide range of hot and cold drinks at the touch of a button.

FANTASIA PLUS ARCTIC WHITE, https://store.lavazza.co.uk,£169.00



The Fantasia Plus is the new Lavazza machine that has all the features of our famous Fantasia, as well as allowing you to choose between two different coffee temperatures, while the new milk jug with its ergonomically designed handle will help baristas-in-the-making practice their latte art.