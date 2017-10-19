Gadgets: 5 of the best smart watches

We look at 5 of the best smart watches

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS and Cellular, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black, £429.00, www.johnlewis.com

The Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular has been created to be your health and fitness companion. This third-generation Apple Watch has great coaching features, is water resistant to 50 metres and is 70% faster than previous models, thanks to its new S3 dual core chip.

FITBIT Ionic - Charcoal & Smoke Grey, £299.99, www.currys.co.uk

Workout effectively and accurately with the Fitbit Ionic. This smartwatch provides you with thorough and easy-to-follow on-screen guidance for all your squats, stretches and more, and adjusts routines according to your feedback.Multi-sport tracking modes help you become your fittest by displaying real-time stats to help you keep pushing the bar.

Samsung Gear S3 Classic Smart Watch, £349.95, www.argos.co.uk

The Samsung Gear S3 smart watch seamlessly blends a premium design with the latest advanced features, making it easy and effortless to use. Choose between the adventurous and pioneering ‘Frontier’ with its robust design or the elegant and minimalist ‘Classic’. Then enjoy the freedom of up to 4 days’ battery life, a built-in microphone and GPS.

Michael Kors Mkt4001 Mens Strap Smart Watch, £279.00, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Technology meets jet-set style with the men s Michael Kors Gage Hybrid Smartwatch. Combining the functionality of a world-class tracker with the beauty of a traditional watch, this stainless-steel Hybrid Smartwatch features a blue sunray dial and is finished with a dark brown leather strap. Powered by the Michael Kors Access app, the Hybrid Smartwatch is compatible with iPhone and Android devices and is battery powered, so does not require charging. Allow exclusive access to your wrist with custom-filtered notifications by contact or app. With built-in sleep and fitness tracking, you can monitor sleep, calories burned, steps and distance travelled.

Huawei Unisex W1 Classic Smart Watch with Leather Bracelet, £199.99, www.very.co.uk

Combining timeless style with a sleek leather bracelet and impressive functionality, the Huawei W1 looks and feels like a true luxury watch.

Wear it and receive call notifications, messages, emails, calendar updates, Facebook notifications and much more straight to your wrist. You can also keep track of your daily health and make use of the built-in heart rate monitor.

Running with Android Wear, this watch can be paired with any Android phone equipped with Android 4.3 or later, or iPhones running iOS 8.2 or later. It can easily connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, to keep you in the know when you’re on the move.