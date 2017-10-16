Gafirs called to help fishing boat in Solent

Have your say

RESCUERS were called to assist a fishing boat that had been struck with engine failure in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Crews from Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) were tasked to assist the 31ft vessel, which had five people on board, after it became anchored off Gilkicker Point, at 1am.

Gafirs senior helm Brian Pack said: ‘We soon found the fishing vessel, despite the murky conditions, and took them under tow back to their home port of Cowes.

‘They were very pleased to get safely back ashore a couple of hours later.

‘It’s been a busy week for our volunteer crews, but we’re proud to be on call 24/7 to assist those in need.’

The incident was the third time last week that Gafirs had been launched.