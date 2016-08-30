Gafirs called to help five young people stuck on Rib

FIVE people had to be rescued after getting into difficulties in the Solent.

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (Gafirs) was called to assist the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) on Sunday.

It was between Fishbourne and Cowes when it suffered engine failure and was drifting near the shipping channel.

When independent lifeboat service Gafirs arrived at the scene, the crew found the craft had five young people on board and not enough life-jackets.

Gafirs gave the casualties life-jackets and then took the Rib under tow and helped it get back alongside at Cowes.