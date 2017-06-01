Search

Gas tank ruptures after car crashes into it in Hampshire

Fire services were called to the scene earlier today

Fire services were called to the scene earlier today

Penny Melville-Brown is hoping to impress judges with her six continents baking project

Penny is one step closer to global baking dream

0
Have your say

A DRIVER had a lucky escape when he smashed his car into a gas tank this morning.

The motorist was driving through Forestside, just north of Rowlands Castle, at 1am when he lost control.

He collided with a 1,400ltr liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas canister.

The force of the impact knocked the tank off its base, rupturing it.

However, the driver escaped unharmed, a fire service spokesman said.

A crew from Havant fire station rushed to the scene and sealed off the road for two hours.

A specialist engineering crew was called to repair the damaged tanker, which supplies gas to the homes nearby.

Firefighters were stood down at about 3am.

Back to the top of the page