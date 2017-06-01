Gas tank ruptures after car crashes into it in Hampshire

A DRIVER had a lucky escape when he smashed his car into a gas tank this morning.

The motorist was driving through Forestside, just north of Rowlands Castle, at 1am when he lost control.

He collided with a 1,400ltr liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas canister.

The force of the impact knocked the tank off its base, rupturing it.

However, the driver escaped unharmed, a fire service spokesman said.

A crew from Havant fire station rushed to the scene and sealed off the road for two hours.

A specialist engineering crew was called to repair the damaged tanker, which supplies gas to the homes nearby.

Firefighters were stood down at about 3am.