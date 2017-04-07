Generous donor gives £1,000 towards bus project for homeless people in Portsmouth

AN ANONYMOUS donor was so moved by a plea for help in converting a bus into a homeless shelter that he handed over £1,000.

His kind-hearted gift is just one of a number of donations made by people who read about the Bus Project in Monday’s edition of The News.

I can’t believe that some people are so generous, I’m absolutely stunned. Joanne Vines

The project will see a double-decker bus turned into a homeless shelter.

Since launching her plans to transform the donated Stagecoach vehicle into a shelter, Joanne Vines has seen more than £3,500 given to the cause.

Speaking about the £1,000 donation, she said: ‘I’m stunned. That is fantastic news. I can’t believe that some people are so generous. I’m absolutely stunned.’

Joanne, from Gosport, added: ‘It has been wonderful how much money has been donated already.

‘I never expected to raise a lot but it is brilliant to see people being so generous.

‘To raise as much as we have in six weeks is fantastic.’

As reported in The News, Joanne, who runs the Rucksack Project, wanted to do more to help the homeless in the city.

She launched the project to boost the number of beds available but also to give somewhere people can eat, clean and stay for the night.

She launched the Bus Project earlier this year and gave herself 10 months to see it completed. But thanks to all the donations, it could come together sooner. Joanne says she is thankful to the businesses that have so far sponsored the bus or offered their services.

To help boost donations a family fundraising event is being held.

The evening will have entertainment, music, a raffle and auction.

It is taking place on June 2 at the Royal Naval Old Comrades Club on Lake Road. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £3 per person.

The News is backing the bus and the editorial team will be running the equivalent of a marathon around the lake at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour.

To donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TheNews-runningforthebus