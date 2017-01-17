Get out and get active to improve your mood

THE National Charity Partnership is urging people across the south east to take to exercise to help combat the ‘January blues.’

A UK survey commissioned by a collaboration between Diabetes UK, the British Heart Foundation and Tesco found that dark nights, lack of money and cold weather contribute to four in five adults in the south east feeling down in January.

Despite 35 per cent saying going for a walk or a jog helps improve their mood, only 17 per cent actually do it.

The partnership is encouraging people to get outside and get active to look after their mental wellbeing and long-term physical health.

The partnership has developed an online motivational goalsetter tool to help people set health-related targets and keep them motivated to achieve their goals.

Alex Davis, from National Charity Partnership, said: ‘It’s natural for people to prefer to stay indoors rather then get active during the winter, but January is a great time to start thinking about your health.

‘Any kind of moderate exercise not only boosts endorphins leaving you feeling calmer and happier, but will also improve your mental and physical health.’