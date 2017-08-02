GLORIOUS GOODWOOD DAY 2 LIVE

We're into day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival - and Glorious is certainly not the word for it, at least not for the weather.

It started raining just in time for staff to open the gates and looked like continuing all afternoon.

Seamus Buckley, Goodwood's Clerk of the Course, reported a change in the going at 1.20pm - it altered from good to good to soft after 8.6mm of rain fell in teo hours, with more set to come throughout the afternoon.

That led to one of the weeks ;headline entries, a first Goodwood runner for top US trainer Wesley Ward, the two-year-old Happy Like A Fool, being withdrawn from the Molecomb Stakes because of the change of ground. Ryan Moore had been due to ride Ward's runner.

Day two began with the same theme as day one as another outside prevailed in the first, the two-mile, five-furlong Matchbrook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap Stakes, the longest race of the week.

The field started in front of the grandstand and when they came back it was Josephine Gordon on the Ian Williams-trained Cool Sky who took the honours at 25/1. Aurora Gray, ridden by Silvestre de Sousa for Hughie Morrison, was second.

Winning handler Williams said: "It's quite bizarre, if I'd got here half an hour earlier I think I might have taken him out. He's got form on good to soft, but he's never been as good over hurdles on the real soft ground. I just thought the ground had probably got soft enough for him. But he's performed great today, and stayed nicely. He looked a bit in trouble with five to go, but Josephine said he galloped all the way to the line."

Mark Johnston and Joe Fanning have been teaming up for Goodwood success for many years and their first triumph of this week came in the Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap as Londinium (9/1) took a length-and-a-half victory.