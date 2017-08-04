GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: DAY FOUR LIVE

It's day four at Glorious Goodwood and the big races keep on coming.

The Qatar King George Stakes and the Betfred Mile are the two big contests of the day, but there's an excellent supporting cast of other races.

We'll have all the results and reaction here as usual - and don't miss today's tips, also on this website now, from our five-strong panel - three of whom each had three winners on Ladies' Day.

The weather is much better today - the sun is out and the racecourse is looking in great nick.

The going is soft - with hopes it will have changed to good to soft for Saturday's final day, which has the Qatar Stewards' Cup as its highlight.

The action kicked off with the Betfred Glorious Stakes and a win for the 7/4 favourite Poet's Word, a second win in two days for Nassau Stakes victor Ryan Moore, this time riding for Sir Michael Stoute. The four-year-old was a length and a half in front of Second Step.

