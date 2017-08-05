GLORIOUS GOODWOOD SATURDAY LIVE

The showers have passed ... the sun is out ... and the final day of lorious Goodwood is under way.

With the Qatar Stewards' Cup the main event of the day, the day's racing began in bright sunshine with the race for the horses that didn't make the cut - the Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap Stakes.

That was a triumph for festival sponsors Qatar Racing, for whom Oisin Murphy rode Scorching Heat to an impressive victory - another, the third of the week, for trainer Andrew Balding.

The 9/2 favourite burst into the lead inside the final furlong and won by three-quarters of a length from Tommy G (14/1) and Son Of Africa (12/1). Royal Brave (25/1) was fourth.

The first four finished in the middle of the track, and Murphy said: "I didn't know where the best ground would be, but when I cantered to the start I noticed tyre tracks or something similar in the middle, as though Jeeps had been there, and I just thought any divots that would be there might have been knocked down.

"I've no idea if that's the best place to be, but that's where I went. It's great to ride a winner for Qatar Racing [he is retained as that organisation's first-choice rider] and also for Andrew Balding. It's a big team effort, and the staff put up with times when the horses are running good and bad - it's fantastic they are being rewarded with winners during this big meeting."

Balding said: "He's a decent horse, but I'm delighted we even got into the race - I didn't for a minute think we would. This is his sort of ground. He needs a strongly-run race, and it's difficult to believe we haven't been able to get cover for him before today. He won, and he needs things to fall right for him - the faster they go in front the better. Everything fell right for him today.

"These are difficult conditions on which to make up any ground, but if you are there with a chance with a furlong to go you are going to be difficult to get past."

Another trainer who has had a decent week is Mark Johnston - ten times the top trainer at the festival - and he scored again when current No1 jockey Silvestre de Sousa guided Soldier In Action first past the post at 11/1 in theQatar Summer Handicap Stakes.

More follows...