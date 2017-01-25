Go green and take part in Portsmouth area litter picks

GREEN-MINDED residents are being called on to take part in a national clean-up following the success of an event last year.

Solent Environmental Action, based in Gosport, is encouraging people from across the Portsmouth area to take part in the Big Clean Up in March.

It comes as hundreds of people cleaned up the streets, shorelines and parks for Clean for the Queen last year in March.

Jeanette Perry, who has organised an event around Walpole Park in Gosport, said she was hoping to see lots of people taking part.

‘We organise these litter picks quite regularly and decided to coincide our March event with the Big Clean-Up,’ she said.

‘It is a great initiative to get people involved and to help get the area cleaner.

‘Last year, we had lots of people sign up and it was great to see. Hopefully we can have similar numbers in March. A lot of people are guilty of dropping litter but they don’t necessarily know where it ends up.’

Jeanette has been advertising the event on social media and said she has got a lot of interest.

She added: ‘It isn’t just about helping the environment. It is a social event to get people outside and helping their communities.’

As previously reported in The News, schools, businesses, organisations and neighbours took to the streets to clear their areas of litter.

The Clean for the Queen weekend was held in preparations for the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage went around with her constituents as did Fareham MP Suella Fernandes.

Portsmouth City Council also organised an event at Medina Road playground while schools in Waterlooville got their students to help clean-up the streets in their surrounding area.

EVENTS AND HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Alton Grove, Portchester, on March 4 at 10am.

Haslar car park, at Walpole Park, Gosport, on March 5 at 11am.

To plan a clean-up visit litteraction.org.uk/sea-solent-environmental-action