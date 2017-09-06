Golfers raise more than £1,800 for QA Rocky Appeal

GOLFERS have raised nearly £2,000 for a hospital.

Members of the Osborne Golf Club raised £1,850 in aid of Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Rocky Appeal.

Organised by Michael and Sue Blandford, the special golf day and raffle on the Isle of Wight raised funds to help fund the use of a new Da Vinci robot for the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Michael said: ‘I chose The Rocky Appeal because I had an operation with the Da Vinci robot.

‘We got huge support from the golf club, really good donations, and a lot of people that played brought along extra gifts for the raffle.

Initially, Michael and Sue planned on holding the event in the morning, but they said so many people turned up they extended the golf day by several hours.

Audrey Clark from The Rocky Appeal said: ‘A huge thank you to Michael and Sue Blandford for their sterling efforts.’

‘We are now in the final stretches of this appeal with the target to be reached by May 2018 and their fund raising will help us get that much closer.’