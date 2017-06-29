Goodwood Festival launches enormous new central feature in tribute to former F1 supremo

Visitors to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend might struggle to keep their eyes on the cars when they see this year’s enormous central feature.

The giant sculpture has been designed by Gerry Judah and is in celebration of the life and career of former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

It consists of five high spiralling tracks with five cars, marking the five eras of the 86-year-old’s career as a ‘driver, manager, team owner, impresario and legend of the sport.’

The sculpture, which will be in place until the end of the festival, is called ‘The Five Ages of Ecclestone.’

The festival’s centrepiece is traditionally devoted to car manufacturers - last year’s was dedicated to BMW.

Porsche, Jaguar and Rolls-Royce are also among the brands commemorated since Judah’s first sculpture, on Ferrari, in 1997.

Special guests including F1 world champion Nico Rosberg will be at this year's festival. Picture: Nick Dungan

Ecclestone left his job as F1 chief last year following a takeover by Liberty Media.

This year’s festival, which started today, features its traditional mix of classic cars, motor racing favourites and special guests.

The festival is being held at Goodwood House in Chichester, about a mile from Goodwood Circuit and Goodwood Racecourse.

