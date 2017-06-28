Goodwood Festival of Speed 2017: Everything you need to know

CLASSIC cars and Formula 1 vehicles are set to draw thousands of motor enthusiasts to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The family-friendly event is a favourite for car lovers from across the country.

Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg will be one of the stars at this year's event. Photo: Nick Dungan

This year’s edition, which starts tomorrow and finishes on Sunday, will feature a mix of rally cars, motor racing favourites and celebrated drivers.

The biggest change for this year sees the legendary Hillclimb held over all four days for the first time.

A firm favourite with visitors, the event features the latest road cars in action as they battle for the fastest times on the 1.16-mile course.

Friday will see the introduction of new high-profile cars, which last year included the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

On Sunday the fastest drivers from the Hillclimb will compete in the popular ‘Shoot-out’ to decide the overall winner.

The festival is being held at Goodwood House in Chichester, about a mile from Goodwood Circuit and Goodwood Racecourse.

Car parks open at 6.30am each day, with the main events on the Hillclimb getting underway at about 8.45am.

Gates will be open from 7am so visitors can have a look around the paddocks before the action starts.

Most tickets are sold out, though a few hospitality places are still available.

Tickets must be bought in advance and cannot be bought on the day.

For more information on the festival go to goodwood.com.