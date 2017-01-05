Gosport-based Clipper yacht race announces travel partner

A RACE that takes amateur sailors around the world has announced its official travel partner.

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, based in Gosport, has teamed up with Marine Travel for a fifth time.

The firm will transport the crews so they can join their teams at the start line at every port along the 40,000-nautical mile global adventure.

Race founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who lives in Old Portsmouth, said: ‘We are very happy to welcome Marine Travel back as our official travel partner.

‘Its expertise in marine fares and crew logistics has proved invaluable in the smooth running of the Clipper Race in recent years.’