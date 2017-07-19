Gosport charity holding fun day to raise cash

Have your say

A CHARITY that supports families of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism is holding a fun day.

Marvels and Meltdowns will have stalls, games, refreshments and entertainment at its event at Walpole Park in Gosport.

And there will be fairground rides, crafts and other activities at the fundraiser which has free entry.

It is on Saturday, August 5 between 11am and 4pm.

Stallholders or performers wanting to take part in the event should email hantsmarvelsandmeltdowns@gmail.com.