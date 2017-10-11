Gosport charity horse racing night raises thousands

A CHARITY horse racing event raised thousands of pounds for organisations helping people in the area.

Organised by Les and Lyn Heyhoe, the bi-annual event at HMS Sultan, in Gosport, saw guests raise more than £4,500 with auctions and bets.

The donations have been divided equally between Gosport-based charity Marvels and Meltdowns and to support the Gosport Senior Citizens’ Christmas party.

Marvels and Meltdowns co-founders Shandrika Day and Tricia Lyon, together with trustees and parents, attended the event, and said it as a ‘great night out’.

This is the second time Les and Lyn have hosted the horse racing event this year with the first raising £3,500.

Since the couple launched the evening more than 30 years ago, more than £150,000 has been raised.

Les said: ‘The first event in 1981 had only 40 people attend which is the complete opposite of now where we get a full house of 300.

‘Just from this event and venue alone in excess of £150,000 has been raised for local and worthy causes.’

Les has raised more than £12m for charity over the years, and has received a British Citizen Award for his 40 years of hard work.

He has been raising money for charity since he was 16, when he collected ring pulls from drinks cans for scrap metal. Other activities have included doing an abseil in Southampton, and cycling from Buckingham Palace to Cardiff Castle.