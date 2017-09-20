Gosport charity looking for owner to adopt three-legged Paddy the cat

Have your say

A CHARITY is calling for a loving new owner to adopt three-legged cat Paddy.

The male cat came into Gosport Cats Protection as an unneutered stray and had an injury to his front paw.

The vet said the injury had compromised the movement of his leg and advised having it amputated.

Paddy (pictured) was neutered at the same time.

A spokeswoman from Gosport Cats Protection said: ‘This gorgeous ginger boy’s about two years old and being a three-legged cat doesn’t hold him back.

‘Paddy’s adapted well and is looking for a quiet home where he’d be the only pet.

‘A gentle cat, Paddy enjoys having a fuss made of him.

‘He especially loves head scratches and he has a good appetite too.’

Paddy has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and would suit either a family or adult home.