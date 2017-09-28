Gosport children fall in love with new charity centre

A NEW centre for a children’s charity has seen the number of youngsters coming through the doors skyrocket.

That is the message from Marvels and Meltdowns, which recently opened its new centre in Mill Lane, Gosport.

Lacey Barnes, four, uses the pirate slide at the Little Waves centre Picture: Mike Cooter

The charity focuses on supporting children with ADHD, autism and other learning difficulties.

Following the grand opening of the new centre, families have been coming along in droves to find out more.

Co-founder Shandrika Day said: ‘The opening of the new centre has been a major success, and we couldn’t be happier with it.

‘I don’t quite know how many people came through on the day itself, but we have had a lot more people coming in since we have moved.’

The new centre includes a new outdoor play area as well as more space for the children indoors.

Shandrika said: ‘Because of how some of these children are, they aren’t fans of crowded spaces.

‘What’s really great is that we have a spare room for those who prefer a bit of peace and quiet, so we can cater to any child that walks through the door.

‘Our outdoor play area is so great as well – it seems the children absolutely love our new site and so do we. All of our regular sessions are already under way and going really well.’

With the new and improved centre, Marvels and Meltdowns is now also able to host parties for the youngsters’ birthdays.

Shandrika said: ‘This is something that we’ve never really done before, so it is exciting new territory for us.

‘It is nice because it means the children are in an environment that they are familiar with, which helps them to feel safe and at ease.

‘It feels amazing to finally be in our new centre – the atmosphere here has been fantastic and the children have responded really positively.’

The mayor of Gosport Cllr Linda Batty was present to cut the ribbon on the day.

She said: ‘The new building is absolutely gorgeous – and the people are lovely as well.

‘The Marvels and Meltdowns service is really important to Gosport.

‘It is something that was created by like-minded mothers, at a time where there was nothing else like it in the town.

‘The charity is well supported by everyone in Gosport and the mothers, fathers and children are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.’

As reported in The News, the charity’s minibus was attacked by arsonists earlier in the week.

If you would like to offer your support to the charity, go to marvelsandmeltdowns.org.uk/fundraising.