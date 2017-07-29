Gosport family present charity cheque after raising almost £60,000

Have your say

A FAMILY from Gosport have donated a total of £58,000 to charity.

Elizabeth Humphries from Bridgemary has been working around the clock, hosting garden sales and other events, to fundraise for The Big Match – a charity that supports The Brain Tumour Charity and Action For Children.

Ms Humphries and her family went up to Millwall Football Club to present the cheque to the charity.

She said: ‘I was really proud to have raised so much money – but I’m not stopping.

‘I have already started planning my fundraisers for 2018, starting off with an abseil down the Spinnaker Tower on Saturday, August 5.’