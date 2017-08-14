Gosport girl is world number four

A NINE-year-old girl has been crowned the number four BMX rider in the world for her age bracket.

Lucy Simpson, from Gosport, went to the BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, representing Great Britain at the event.

There, she earned the title of world number four in the female under nine category.

Lucy’s mother, Louise Simpson, said: ‘Lucy has been riding for three years now, under the fantastic guidance of Gosport BMX Club.

‘She currently races regionally and nationally and now has a world title to add to her achievements.

‘We are very proud of her for all the hard work and training she has put in and would like to thank everyone who has helped her along the way.’