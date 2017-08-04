Gosport group holding fun day

Search

Lavinia Constandache, a student at the University of Portsmouth, won the Bella Rangel Callan Student of the Year Award by the Institute of Travel and Tourism

A CHARITY that supports children with ADHD and autism is holding a fun day.

Marvels and Meltdowns will have stalls, games, refreshments, rides and entertainment at its event at Walpole Park, in Gosport.

It is on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.