Gosport group holding fun day

A CHARITY that supports children with ADHD and autism is holding a fun day.
Marvels and Meltdowns will have stalls, games, refreshments, rides and entertainment at its event at Walpole Park, in Gosport.
It is on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.
