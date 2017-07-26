Gosport man to cycle 400 miles in sister’s memory

Have your say

A BROTHER will be cycling 400 miles in memory of his sister.

Liam Hunter-Felton and his best friend, Dan Hughes, will be cycling from Stokes Bay in Gosport to Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk.

Liam’s sister, Stacey Burchett, died from ocular melanoma, a form of eye cancer, in August 2016.

When diagnosed, Stacey was told she had 12 months to live – but ended up fighting the illness for five years, allowing her to see her two daughters grow up to the ages of five and 15.

Liam said: ‘When she first had the cancer she went to the opticians five or six times and ocular melanoma just wasn’t on their radar.

‘I wanted to do something to push myself out of my comfort zone.

‘I feel much more confident now than when I started as I’ve done so much training.

‘The set-off point of Stokes Bay is very significant to us, because it was Stacey’s favourite beach when we were children.’

The pair are aiming to raise £10,000, which will go to Cancer Research UK and research by Dr Szlosarek, a renowned ocular melanoma specialist.

So far the pair have raised more than £7,500, and will begin their journey on August 17.

To sponsor Liam and Dan, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/liam-hunter-felton.