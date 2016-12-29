Gosport mayor to take part in Gafirs New Year’s Day swim

A MAYORESS is set to take the plunge into the sea to raise money for charity.

Mayor of Gosport Councillor Lynn Hook will take part in Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service’s (Gafirs) New Year’s Day swim for her chosen charities.

The event, which takes place at Stokes Bay in Gosport, sees hundreds of people dive into the icy waters of the Solent.

The mayor of Gosport usually fires the klaxon to start off the swim, but Cllr Hook will instead take part.

She said: ‘I always think, if possible, mayors should participate in things. There are people who swim for a while after they dive in - but I won’t be doing that!

‘I haven’t got any nerves. I don’t mind the cold and I’m going to enjoy it. What Gafirs do is amazing and they are absolutely crucial.’

The swim starts at midday at Gafirs lifeboat station.