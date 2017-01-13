Gosport MP backs plans to fix potholes

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has welcomed plans to fix potholes across our region.

Road users will benefit from a dedicated £2,123,000 pothole fund. The money is part of a £1.2 billion fund for local roads that the government is allocating to councils across the country.

The new funding will help repair and rebuild transport links.

It is hoped the money will cut congestion and improve journey times across the road network.

The new National Productivity Investment Fund, announced in the 2016 Autumn Statement, and the Pothole Action Fund will provide financial support to councils when needed.

Ms Dineage said: ‘The state of our roads is consistently raised with me by local residents and remains a great source of frustration for drivers.

‘I was pleased that last year the Pothole Action Fund targeted key local roads including the A32 from Fareham to Gosport Town Centre.

‘This funding, which builds on the £1,488,000 Hampshire got last year, shows the government delivering on its commitment to invest in infrastructure to attract businesses and secure a better future for local businesses.’

The planned funding will also include £75 million to be used by councils for to repairs and maintenance.

Local infrastructure such as bridges, street lighting and rural roads will likely benefit from this scheme.

£185 million will be allocated to local highway authorities in England, outside of London, to improve local highways and public transport networks.

The fund also includes £25 million for safer roads to tackle some of the regions most dangerous A roads.

Motorists will also benefit from the funding after the government announced that nearly £50 million will be made available to local councils over the next 12 months.

This is part of a wider package totalling £11,689,000 across the South East.

For an interactive map of potholes being fixed in your area, visit: potholes.co.uk/potholes