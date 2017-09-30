Gosport museum putting on show on diver John Deane

Have your say

A MUSEUM is hosting a dramatisation of the life of diver John Deane.

The Diving Museum in Gosport and the Lee Players are collaborating to put on the show using an interview with Mr Deane where he recalls his life, inventions and diving exploits.

His diving helmet, invented 1828, is now on display in museum in Stokes Bay.

The event is on October 7 at 7pm. Tickets are £6 and includes refreshments. To purchase them visit thehds.com.