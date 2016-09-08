Gosport pub prepares to celebrate landlady’s 33rd year in charge

IT’s that time of year when pubs across the region prepare to stage autumn beer festivals to pull in the punters after the busy summer season.

An ale event that’s always a regular hit with the community is put on by the Queen’s Hotel, in Gosport.

The popular back-street boozer is once again making arrangements for its annual festival, now in its 33rd year, that is set to take place from Friday, October 21, through to Sunday, October 23.

The occasion will also be a celebration of Sue Lampon’s 33rd year in charge of the Queen’s Road pub.

Hard-working Sue begins her 34rd year behind the pumps on November 30.

Friday night’s session runs from 5pm to midnight and Saturday’s will take place from noon until midnight.

The final session on Sunday happens from midday to midnight.

Food will be served up for hungry guests who fancy a bit to eat in between sampling different pints over the weekend.

The pub has been honoured in the past for the quality of its beers, and was crowned the Portsmouth and south-east Hampshire pub of the year in 1993, 1997 and 2004.

Last year’s festival saw 24 beers being made available to guests - through the taps and on the stillages.