Gosport WI raises £520 with concert

Have your say

A CONCERT held by the Women’s Institute has raised almost £520 for charity.

Members of the Morning Tide WI from Lee-on-the-Solent performed at Lee Methodist Church.

The concert was organised in aid of The Rainbow Centre in Fareham, which helps children and adults with conditions such as cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.

The performance included a mixture of popular music and songs from musicals.

Pauline Bennett, from the group, said: ‘The afternoon was an amazing success and was thoroughly enjoyed both by the audience and the performers.’