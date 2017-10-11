Gosport women encouraged to love their figure

A LITTLE confidence goes a long way towards loving who you are.

That was the message at a fitness and beauty competition that has taken place in Gosport.

Organisers of Miss Fit & Fabulous Kelly Fielding and Matthew Mckeever

Miss Fit and Fabulous 2017 was held at New Images Gym and Thorngate Halls, in the second year of the competition.

In the gym, the women showed off their physical prowess, before heading to Thorngate Halls for an evening gala in front of an audience of more than 100 people.

Organiser Kelly Fielding said the event was designed to show that women can love their bodies and look fabulous regardless of any flaws they see in themselves.

She said: ‘This year’s event was even more successful than last year, which I am really happy about.

‘This started out as something we wanted to do to give women a different challenge – but also make it inclusive for all women.

‘For the first part of the competition, the ladies took part in a range of multi-fitness challenges.

Moving to Thorngate Halls for the evening, we were looking at the transformation from gym kit to gala gowns.

‘This wasn’t about having the perfect figure or any muscle definition, just the elegance and confidence that a woman can bring to any occasion.’

The competition itself was still taken seriously, despite being a more casual event.

In the fitness event, Samantha Barber, 32, won the 22-36 category, with Wendy Robson, 46, winning the 37-49 category.

Samantha Barber also placed first in the beauty contest, with Cat Degiorgio, 41, winning the 37-62 category.

Kelly said: ‘We still had judges and it was still a competition, but it was much more relaxed for the ladies involved.

‘A lot of the girls have become really close friends as a result of the competition and the workshops we hosted, so they have been able to boost each other’s confidence along the way.

‘It’s fantastic to spread the message that you can love your figure and can look fabulous, regardless of who you are.’

According to Kelly, the competition will be taking place again next year – though a date for it has not yet been confirmed.