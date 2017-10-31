Got some dodgy ink? E4’s Tattoo Fixers is looking for participants

Have your say

Reality show Tattoo Fixers is back and is looking for the country’s most shocking and embarrassing body ink.

The E4 show invites participants to have their regrettable tattoos covered by one of the UK’s top ink artists, who can transform ugly tats into works of art.

Jay Hutton, Alice Perrin and Steven Porter of E4's Tattoo Fixers

So far the show has seen misspelt phrases, ex’s names and soap star looklikes appearing in the pop up parlour in East London.

Last series one woman asked for TV host Noel Edmunds to be tattoed on her leg.

Producers also want to hear from people planning on getting a new tattoo who have fun or interesting reasons behind wanting one.

Anyone interested in taking part in the show should apply here.