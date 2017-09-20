Search

Grab your glow sticks for night-time ride along Southsea seafront

Claire Bartlett Marketing and communication officer (transport) Portsmouth City Council Civic Offices Guildhall Square Portsmouth claire.bartlett@portsmouthcc.gov.uk 02392688237
CYCLISTS are urged to grab their glow sticks for a glow ride next month.

The city council-run Pedal Portsmouth Glow Ride returns to Southsea seafront on October 14.

It is held to celebrate safe night-time cycling in the city and to remind cyclists to be bright and be seen when getting on their bikes during the winter months.

The ride will take place on a 3km traffic-free route on Southsea seafront starting at Eastney Esplanade near Canoe Lake from 6.30pm. Registration opens at 5.30pm and cyclists can pre-register their details by signing up at portsmouth.gov.uk/cycling.