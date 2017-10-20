Group finds that raising money for projects is a walk in the park

Have your say

Raising money for charity really can be a walk in the park.

Portsmouth Oxfam Group has proved that by holding two walks in an effort to raise money for water projects in Niger.

The walks – which have been organised by the Portsmouth Oxfam Group for the past 33 years – both took hikers through the beautiful scenery of the South Downs National Park.

The first walk took place on Sunday, September 24, the second on Sunday, October 8.

One of the event organisers, Owen Plunkett, explained that the walks have turned out to be a big success.

He said: ‘We have been organising the walks for more than 30 years now.

‘In the past these walks have raised funds to support health, water, sanitation and education projects in Africa.

‘Initially, this started from Harting Down, one of the most beautiful parts of the South Downs.

‘In recent years, we have also organised a second, less challenging walk from Rowlands Castle.

‘Over the years we have managed to raise a more than £65,000 for Oxfam, which is a remarkable achievement.

‘Our two walks this year, ably led by Elizabeth Longland, raised over £500 to support a water project in Niger, one of the very poorest countries in the world.’

The decision to fundraise for clean water was an easy one to make.

Owen said: ‘Water is such an integral part of our lives that we take for granted just how much it does for us.’

The Portsmouth Oxfam Group was set up in the early 1980s and has been fundraising ever since.

For more information about the group, go to southdownssafari.webs.com.