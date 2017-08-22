Group hopes for tech upgrade

A CHARITY group is fundraising in the hopes of getting an interactive whiteboard.

Marvels and Meltdowns from Gosport is soon opening its new centre in the St Vincent College campus – and will be using the centre to support SEN children.

The interactive whiteboard would be for everyone at the centre to use – but the group needs donations because it relies solely on external funding.

To donate, people can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cheryl-figgins.