Group set off on rally adventure to Norway

FOUR men are tackling oceans, mountains and everything in between in a rally raising money for charities in the region.

Graham Sedge, Jon Robinson, Dean Richardson and Bruce Collinson are taking part in the European Banger Rally, a 2,000-mile adventure from Bordon to Bodo in Norway.

They have taken on the challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society and Naomi House and Jacksplace Hospices.

In the spirit of the classic BBC Top Gear TV series, the four have also dressed up as Clarkson, Hammond, May and The Stig – and have modified their car in much the same manner.

Jess Hillicks from Alzheimer’s Society said: ‘It’s wonderful that the guys are giving their time to support Alzheimer’s Society.

‘Until the day we find a cure we will be here for anyone affected by dementia, where they are, whatever they’re going through. We need more people like these fundraisers to join us now and unite against dementia.’