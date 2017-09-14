Guildhall launches new hire service

PORTSMOUTH Guildhall has launched a new hire service for event organisers.

As well as a brand new mobile stage unit for outdoor events available for hire, the team at Guildhall Event Services is also hiring out PA equipment, lighting, staging, meeting and conference equipment, marquees, gazebos and the option to dress the venue for a variety of occasions.

The team is holding an open day on October 10 to showcase the full range of equipment and provide more information.