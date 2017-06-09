Gunwharf Quays to host Seafood Festival for families

SEAFOOD lovers will be able to enjoy a two-day festival dedicated to all things under the sea.

Gunwharf Quays is hosting its first Seafood Festival later this month.

The shopping centre will be hosting the event dedicated to showcasing Portsmouth’s fishing heritage.

Visitors will be able to taste regional produce and watch live demonstrations in a weekend designed to entertain the whole family.

An interactive family zone will be set up where children will be able to see and touch the fish, talk to fishermen and get up close to the boats and equipment used every day.

Colin Wilding, the general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re delighted to be hosting the city’s inaugural Seafood Festival to support our rich fishing heritage and the community businesses associated with it.

‘The festival is all about showcasing the vast array of seafood that is available to us along the Solent, as well as raising awareness of sustainable fishing, and reminding people of Portsmouth’s proud fishing heritage.’

Mr Wilding added: ‘We’ve been working closely with Portsmouth Fish Market, Viviers UK and seafood specialists in the city, including many here at Gunwharf Quays, to bring guests a new and exciting experience.’

A pop-up fish restaurant and seafood street vendors will showcase their delicacies with experts around to give advice. There will also be a Prosecco and wine bar, Caribbean rum shack, wine pairing and a selection of regional beverages on offer including craft beer, ciders and Hawthorns Gin.

Chef Cornelius Veakins and the Billingsgate Seafood School will put on a show on the alfresco stage and the theatre stage in The Plaza to demonstrate the best ways to prepare a fresh catch. Jazz, folk and acoustic music will be played to add to the festival feel throughout the weekend.

Funds raised will go towards supporting the Fisherman’s Mission and RNLI Lifeboats.

Entry will be free during the event which takes place on June 24 and 25 between 10am and 6pm.