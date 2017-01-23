Hampshire councillors meet with government officials

POLITICIANS have met with the National Infrastructure Commission to discuss the growing pressures on the region’s infrastructure and its future needs.

Hosted by Hampshire County Council along with unitary authorities in the region, the NIC delegation heard about transport and environmental plans that would help the area to continue to grow.

Councillor Roy Perry, leader of the county council, said: ‘We need investment in both physical infrastructure but also in digital communications to ensure the region remains competitive and that our rural communities do not lose out.’