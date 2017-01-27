Hampshire County Council gets cash to encourage people to walk or cycle to work

THOUSANDS more people will be encouraged to walk or cycle to work thanks to a government grant.

Hampshire County Council has been successful in its bid to get money from the Sustainable Travel Access Fund, transport minister Andrew Jones announced yesterday.

The local authority will get £2.2m along with Southampton City Council which was also involved in the bid.

The funding will support projects over the next three years to help provide cycle safety information, safe cycle storage, road safety measures and more pedestrian mapping.