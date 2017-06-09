Hampshire fire chief announces retirement after three decades service

HAMPSHIRE’S chief fire officer has announced his retirement after more than 30 years working in the service.

Dave Curry, 54, has spent three years in the top job after serving as deputy chief for over a decade.

During his time in charge he has played a major role in helping create links between Hampshire Fire and Rescue and other emergency services.

He has also been involved in developing new rescue techniques, including the SAVE (Scan, Attack, Ventilate, Enter and Extinguish) strategy.

He said: ‘I am immensely proud and honoured to have been chief of what I believe is one of the best fire and rescue services in the world.

‘I am continually impressed by the professionalism and dedication that our firefighters show every day and I am grateful for the trust that the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight place in us. Our service is at the forefront of modern firefighting with many pioneering technologies and strategies from our SAVE approach to the groundbreaking work we are doing in the field of ill health prevention.’

Dave started out his career with Surrey Fire and Rescue before moving to Hampshire.

Other roles he has held include director of the Chief Fire Officers’ Association (CFOA).

He added: ‘I am sure my successor will bring with them a vast array of skills and a breadth of experience, and I know they will be taking charge of an exceptional team dedicated to the safety of our communities.

‘I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard uring my time with HFRS and have helped shaped it into the service it is today.’

Councillor Chris Carter, who became Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority chairman in 2015, said: ‘Dave’s inspirational leadership has helped the service position itself as one of the best and most innovative services in the country.

‘I would like to offer the chief heartfelt thanks for his hard work and dedication both on behalf of the authority and the people of Hampshire.

‘He will be greatly missed for his impact and vision. He has successfully steered the service through a time when the role of the firefighter is undergoing great change nationally.

‘Thanks to his efforts the county is now recognised as a beacon of blue light collaboration and the service is so respected that its expertise is sought by national and international authorities.’

The process to find candidates to fill the post is expected to be under way soon.