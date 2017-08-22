Hampshire fire chief renews call for sprinklers in high-rise flats after Southsea kitchen fire

HAMPSHIRE’S fire chief has called again for sprinklers to be fitted into high-rise buildings after a kitchen fire in Southsea.

Crews from Southsea station were dispatched to a first-floor flat in Harbour Ridge, Queen Street, just after 3pm on Saturday but the sprinkler system had put out the fire by the time they arrived.

At least 80 people lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower disaster. Picture: Henry Nicholls/SWNS.com

The incident comes two months after the Grenfell Tower disaster in London, which caused at least 80 deaths.

Following the tragedy Hampshire Fire and Rescue’s chief fire officer Dave Curry called for sprinklers to be retro-fitted to all high-rise flats.

On Monday he said: ‘Time and again, sprinklers have been proven to prevent the spread of fire in buildings and drastically reduce the threat to life.

‘In Hampshire, we are working with all high-rise building owners and landlords to ensure all of these structures are inspected and that residents feel safe in their homes.’