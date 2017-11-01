Hampshire firefighters have been training in case of a potential terrorist attack

EMERGENCY services from across Hampshire took part in a major exercise to simulate a terrorist attack.

The scenario included a fire in a block of flats, and n attack in a restaurant during which large numbers of people were injured.

Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

More than 100 people from Hampshire Fire and Rescue, Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service took part.

During the scenario the terrorists stormed the block of flats, attacked the occupants with knives and set the building on fire.

The ‘terrorists’ also attacked about 50 people in the restaurant.

The exercise was the brainchild of fire station manager Jim Clarke, who spent more than three months putting it together.

Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

He said: ‘The exercise went very well and has been extremely challenging for all those involved, as it was designed to be.

‘I have been impressed with the hard work and commitment shown by everyone taking part.

‘The chance to practice large scale incidents like this is invaluable to the emergency services and ultimately means we will all be better prepared if we ever have to do it for real.

‘Exercises like this are good opportunities to see if there are ways in which we can improve on the excellent service we already provide and to improve working with our partners.’

Picture: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Fire crews were also able to use new equipment including a ultra-high pressure lance.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Authority chairman Chris Carter said: ‘Watching how the crews performed deliberately challenging conditions makes you appreciate the quality and dedication of Hampshire firefighters.

‘These exercises are extremely important in ensuring the service is prepared for anything and making the public assured that we are always working to make them even safer.’