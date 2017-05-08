Hampshire firefighters to tackle Solent sailing challenge

A TEAM of female firefighters are set to take on a 40ft yacht challenge in aid of a sailing project.

HRFS Magenta, a crew made up of firefighters and non-uniform staff from Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service, will take to the waters in the yacht against 28 other crews for the United Kingdom Firefighters Sailing Challenge (UKFSC) out on the Solent today.

The crew are undertaking the challenge for the Magenta Project, which seeks to increase the number of female sailors.

UKFSC is in its 14th year and will take place at Sunsail Port up until Thursday with more than 260 emergency service personnel across the country involved.

Seasoned navigator and meteorologist Libby Greenhalgh is part of the team.

She said: ‘It is great to see women from the fire service flying the flag for inclusion and diversity and showing that gender is not a barrier.

‘Like sailors, firefighters have to be strong and I look forward to leading this intrepid group out into the water.’