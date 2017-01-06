Hampshire man becomes millionaire on Lotto draw

A MAN from Hampshire has won £1m in the Lotto Millionaire raffle draw.

The mystery winner, known only as Mr F, has become a millionaire without touching a ticket after playing online.

The lucky man, who is retired, scooped the life-changing prize in the raffle draw on Christmas Eve. He plans to use his winnings to give gifts to his family.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: ‘Huge congratulations to Mr F for winning this fantastic prize. After a few clicks he has become a millionaire. With many people leading busy lives playing online is becoming increasingly popular.’

