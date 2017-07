A man was found dead after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the house in Escombe Road , Bishopstoke, at 6.51am today.

Three appliances from Eastleigh and St Mary’s, and a support vehicle attended.

They used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and tactical ventilation to extinguish the fire on the first floor of the terraced house.

The fire was out by 8.15am.