Hampshire meadow to be transformed into nature reserve

A 16-HECTARE meadow is to become the county’s latest nature reserve.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has purchased the St Clair’s Meadow site in Soberton – which is within the Meon Valley.

The trust received support from the Pig Shed Trust and a £300,000 grant from Biffa Award to turn the meadow near Swanmore into a nature reserve.

It is located within the Forest of Bere and the South Downs National Park, containing a stretch of the River Meon.

Deborah Tann, chief executive of the trust said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure this wonderful site as a nature reserve.

‘St Clair’s Meadow is a fantastic example of a historic water meadow, with a stretch of the incredible Meon chalk stream running through it.’