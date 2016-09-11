Hampshire Police launch campaign against iTunes scam

HAMPSHIRE Police have sent out a warning about a voucher scam.

A 77-year-old man in Alton almost fell victim saying that he had won £2,000 but had to pay £150 in iTunes vouchers to claim his prize.

Staff at Sainsbury’s had luckily been briefed on the scam the very same day as when the man went into the store to buy the vouchers.

Shop workers have been reminded to look out for vulnerable customers who might have fallen victim to a scam involving the vouchers.

Sarah Cohen, crime prevention officer at Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘Staff at the store did the right thing in speaking to this man.

‘Anyone who receives a phone call that they suspect is a scam should hang up, wait for five minutes and call 101 – and make sure you hear the dial tone before dialling the number.’