Hampshire Police preparing for a busy summer

THE police and crime commissioner for Hampshire has acknowledged that the force in the county has a busy summer season ahead.

Over the past few weeks, Portsmouth and the surrounding regions have seen a spate of car break-ins.

Hampshire police has warned against leaving windows open in the hot weather after a number of reported attempted burglaries.

Michael Lane says that he will do everything in his power to keep people in Hampshire safe.

He explained: ‘Recent events, whether terror attacks, significant criminal activity designed to inflict harm or the tragedy of fire, all make the headlines.

‘Today all the police and crime commissioners will be meeting with chief constables in a joint meeting.

‘This meeting considers topics relevant to keeping us all safer through delivery of modern, operationally effective policing that is fit to defeat criminals and those who wish us harm.

‘This understandably will debate what resourcing will deliver this and the necessary updating of skills and technologies to sustain this into the future.

‘On Thursday, police and crime commissioners will hold our own annual general meeting reflecting on the year ahead.

‘However, my focus will be on setting a collaborative agenda that will add value to my local plan and together keep us all safer.’