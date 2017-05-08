Hampshire service helps cancer patients with finances

PEOPLE with cancer have received nearly £7.5m in financial help thanks to Macmillan Citizens’ Advice.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight service has helped more than 2,500 in the area affected by cancer to get welfare benefits.

The project, which is a partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and Citizens Advice, has been running since 2009.

One person it has helped is Helen Underwood from Gosport. The 64-year-old praised her caseworker Jude Randall. She said: ‘Jude has been brilliant; she spent hours and hours over several weeks to help us through reams of paperwork and phone calls to the appropriate benefits offices to sort things out.

‘We just can’t thank her and the Macmillan Citizens’ Advice service enough for all the tireless time and energy they put in to help people.’

The service is open to people affected by cancer who live or receive treatment in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

For more details email macmillan.cahampshire@cabnet.org.uk.