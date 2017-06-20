Hampshire walk named one of the country’s favourites

THE South Downs Way has been named as one of the UK’s best-loved walks, according to a new survey.

The 161km route, which stretches through Hampshire and Sussex, was fourth in the National Express research.

Starting off Winchester, walkers take in the countryside views of Buriton, Cocking Hill and Eastbourne.

Chris Hardy, from National Express, said: ‘Summer is here and there can scarcely be a better way to make the most of it than by getting out and exploring the great outdoors.

‘There’s something for everyone on our list, regardless of whether you’re feeling adventurous enough to tackle an entire route or want to enjoy a small section.

‘Our countdown is a stunning showcase of the very best Britain has to offer and we hope it inspires people to put their best foot forward this summer.’

The South West Coast Path, England’s longest footpath which runs through Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, topped the list.

The survey polled 1,000 British walkers.