Hannah hikes her way through the mountains

A VOLUNTEER from Portsmouth has been on a trip of a lifetime with Girlguiding.

Hannah Graves, a leader at 3rd Cosham Guides, travelled through Canada for two weeks with Guides from her group where they joined a camp of over 2,000 Guides from around the world.

The 25-year-old said: ‘It was fascinating to learn about the differences and similarities between their practices and ours and we each planted a new pine tree.

‘The girls had a chance to go on different trips away from the camp, such as the forest hike, and they all came back really excited to tell everyone their stories.’

Hannah helped to run various activities and trips including Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) themed activities